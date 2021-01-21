NIFT Entrance Exam 2021 Registration Ends Today; Apply At Nift.ac.in

NIFT Exam 2021: Registration for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam will end today, January 21, 2021. Candidates who meet the required eligibility can apply online on the NIFT website -- nift.ac.in. The institute will also allow the candidates to register from January 22 to January 24 on the payment of a late fee. NIFT 2021 entrance exam will be conducted on February 14. NIFT entrance exam comprises three stages - a pen and paper mode written test; situation test and group discussion, and personal interview.

The application form correction will be available from January 25 to 28.

Download NIFT prospectus 2021

How to apply for NIFT exam 2021

Follow these steps to apply for NIFT exam:

Go to the official website -- nift.ac.in

Click on the ‘Admissions’ tab and select ‘Registration for Admissions-2021’

Now, click on the “new log in” tab

Enter the required details and submit to generate your login credentials

Now, go back to the previous page. Click on “Login to your account”

Login using your email address and date of birth

Fill in the application form, upload required documents, and submit

NIFT courses

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) offers six Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes -- Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design. It also offers Bachelor of Feshion Technology (BFTech) and three Masters programmes -- Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).