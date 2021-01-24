NIFT Entrance Exam 2021: Last Day To Apply With Late Fee

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will be closing its registration window for its annual entrance exam called NIFT GAT and NIFT CAT today. The interested students can apply for the NIFT entrance exam 2021 by paying along a late fee of Rs 5,000 on the official website nift.ac.in. NIFT entrance exam 2021 will be held on February 14 and the NIFT admit cards will be issued on February 1 on its website nift.ac.in. NIFT 2021 correction window will be opened from January 25 to 28 allowing the candidates to make any corrections in their application forms.

NIFT entrance exam 2021 will be conducted for admission into 16 NIFT campuses offering various design courses including Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design. It also offers Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) and three Masters programmes -- Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).

Steps to register for NIFT Entrance Exam 2021

Visit the official website nift.ac.in and click on admissions tab to get directed to the registrations window

Click on ‘fresh candidate need to login’

Fill up the NIFT registration form 2021 with details including name, date of birth, category, programme type, email id and submit to generate login details

Now, go back to the previous page. Click on ‘Login to your account’

Login using your email address and date of birth

Fill in rest of the field in NIFT form, upload required documents, and submit

NIFT Entrance Exam 2021

NIFT entrance exam will be divided into parts-- NIFT Creative Ability Test (NIFT CAT) and NIFT General Ability Test (NIFT GAT). NIFT GAT is for all the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes while M Des and B Des candidates will have to appear for both NIFT CAT and NIFT GAT.

Both the exams will be conducted in offline mode. NIFT CAT will be a two-hour long paper and NIFT GAT will be a three-hour long paper.

The NIFT entrance exam consists of topics such as current awareness,fashion and industry awareness, English comprehension, reasoning and mathematics.

NIFT sample papers

NIFT has uploaded sample papers for different courses on its official website. The NIFT entrance exam candidates can access these sample papers under the NIFT admissions tab.

