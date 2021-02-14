  • Home
NIFT Entrance Exam 2021 Begins Soon; Check Last-Minute Tips

NIFT 2021 will be held in two slots. NIFT Creative Ability Test(CAT) will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and the General Ability Test(GAT) will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 14, 2021 8:57 am IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam will be held today, February 14, in 32 cities across the country. The entrance exam, for admission to 16 NIFT institutes across the country, will be held in two slots. NIFT Creative Ability Test(CAT) will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and the General Ability Test(GAT) will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Candidates will have to bring their NIFT admit card, along with a valid photo ID to the exam venue. Without these items, they will not be permitted to enter the exam hall.

Candidates should reach the NIFT 2021 exam centres at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.

Candidates should ensure they do not carry any prohibited item like electronic gadgets and study materials to the exam centres. If candidates are found using unfair means or in possession of any prohibited items, they are liable to be disqualified.

32c09bb4-1cc0-4924-8313-51932f20ec0aNIFT entrance exam today: List of prohibited items (Photo: Careers360)

Candidates must maintain social distancing norms and other COVID-19 rules related to health and safety.

During the exam

Candidates should not waste time on the questions they are unable to answer. In case it takes longer to solve a question, try to solve other questions instead of wasting time on it. Mark out all the left out questions and try to attempt them later.

First section of of NIFT CAT and NIFT GAT papers will have drawing-based questions. Candidates must carry sharpened pencils, erasers and pens to the exam hall and they must draw the diagrams neatly and in case of any error, erase the old pencil marks properly.

Candidates must keep an eye on the clock to ensure they finish the paper within the given time.

