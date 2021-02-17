NIFT Entrance Exam 2021 Answer Key Released; Details Here

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam answer key has been released. The answer key of NIFT entrance exam is published on the official website -- nift.ac.in. Students who have taken the General Ability Test (GAT) of NIFT can match the NIFT answer key and calculate their probable score. NIFT answer key 2021 contains the correct responses to the multiple choice questions asked in the NIFT 2021 exam held on February 14. Now the candidates can raise objections against the NIFT answer key 2021 till February 20 (10 am).

NIFT Entrance Exam Answer Key -- Direct Link

To access the NIFT answer key 2021, candidates have to insert their roll numbers, select the programme and NIFT 2021 entrance exam question booklet number from the drop-down menu and enter the dates of birth.

Also Read || NIFT 2021: Students Find Bachelors Design Entrance Exam Moderately Difficult

To Download NIFT Answer Key 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website -- nift.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the tab -- “Download NIFT answer key”

Step 3: On the next window, enter the login details including roll number, date of birth, programme applied and booklet series of the question

Step 4: From the next window, download the NIFT 2021 answer key for General Ability Test (GAT)

After considering the objections against the NIFT answer key, the exam conducting body will release the NIFT entrance exam result.