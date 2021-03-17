NIFT Design Entrance Exam Result Declared; What Next

NIFT announced results of entrance examinations

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will be soon releasing the cut-off list for the candidates on its official website nift.ac.in. It will then conduct a counselling process for all the qualifying candidates in the entrance examination. It has announced the result of the various design entrance examinations including BDes, MDes, MFM and MFT design programmes held on February 14, 2021.

The candidates can login the NIFT admission portal by logging in using their roll number, application number or date of birth. They will receive their NIFT score card on the admission portal that they can download for later use.

Candidates who qualify in the written exam will have to appear for a round of situation test and personal interview.

After these rounds, NIFT 2021 counselling will be held where the shortlisted candidates will be offered admission on the basis of seat availability and choices filled by them.

The entrance exam has been conducted for admissions to BDes programmes including Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design and Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) and three Masters programmes -- Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).

NIFT candidates had analysed the BDes paper as 'moderately difficult'. It had earlier released the answer keys for the 2021 entrance examination to enable the candidates analyse their performance in the entrance examination. A total of 19 NIFT centres had participated in the entrance exam process.