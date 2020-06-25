NIFT Declares Entrance Test Result For B.Des Course

Image credit: Shutterstock NIFT B.Des entrance results are out

The National Institute of Fashion Technology, or NIFT, has declared the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) entrance results for admission into the institute. Students can check the NIFT 2020 results on the institute’s official website, nift.ac.in. The NIFT 2020 B.Des admission results were declared on the basis of the written test conducted on January 19, 2020. Usually, admission to NIFT is a two step process, a written test and a situation test.

The institute cancelled the situation test due to the COVID-19 outbreak and has finalised admissions based on the written test results which were announced on March 13.

Check NIFT 2020 result for B.Des

Step 1: Visit NIFT’s official website

Step 2: Enter your roll number, date of birth and application number

Step 3: Click ‘Submit’

Step 4: Download copy of the NIFT final result for B.Des

NIFT entrance tests are held every year to offer admission to the design aspirants in undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Around 3,590 seats across B.Des and B.F.Tech programmes will be allocated to the qualifying candidates on merit basis.