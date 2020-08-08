NIFT Counselling 2020: Online Registration For PG And UG Courses Starts

The National Institute of Fashion Technology, or NIFT, has started the online registration for NIFT counselling for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates qualifying the General Ability Test (GAT) and Creative Ability Test (CAT) can register online for the counselling till August 13, 2020. To register online, candidates have to login at the NIFT website using the forms number and dates of birth.

Candidates shortlisted from the counselling can take admission to undergraduate courses including Bachelor of Design and Bachelor of Fashion Technology and postgraduate courses -- Master of Fashion Management, Master of Design and Masters of Fashion Technology.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainties associated with it have led the institute to not conduct NIFT situation tests. The institute had announced the merit list on June 25 on the basis of GAT and CAT scores.2

Before registering online, candidates can check the detailed NIFT 2020 online registration process mentioned on the official NIFT website.

Steps To Register for NIFT Counselling

Step 1 - Visit the official website of NIFT

Step 2 - Click on the registration link of online counselling of NIFT 2020

Step 3 - On the next window, provide all the necessary information

Step 4 - Re-login and upload all the required documents

Step 5 - Pay the counselling fees

Step 6 - After payment of fees documents will be verified by NIFT and a zoom meeting link will be sent

Step 7- Candidates must be present for NIFT counselling on the scheduled date through Zoom Meeting Link