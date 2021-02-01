NIFT Admit Card Released; Exam On February 14

National Institute of Fashion Technology has released the NIFT admit cards for the fashion entrance examination on its official website nift.ac.in. The candidates can access the admit card by logging into NIFT candidate portal.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 1, 2021 3:31 pm IST

New Delhi:

National Institute of Fashion Technology has released the NIFT admit cards for the fashion entrance examination on its official website nift.ac.in. The NIFT candidates can access the admit card by logging into NIFT candidate portal. NIFT admit card will bear details including candidate’s name, NIFT roll number, examination centre, exam timings and exam-day guidelines. The NIFT exam 2021 will be conducted on February 14 in 32 cities in pen-and-paper mode at the designated examination centres.The NIFT candidates will have to carry along a COVID-19 negative report to the centres.

Direct link to NIFT admit card

Steps to download NIFT admit card

  • Visit the official website nift.ac.in

  • Under the tab ‘announcements’ click on ‘Admit card for written examination’

  • Enter the NIFT application number, date of birth and email id and submit

  • NIFT admit card will appear, download the admit card as it will have to carried along to the exam hall

NIFT entrance exam 2021 will be conducted for admission into 16 NIFT campuses offering various design courses including Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design. It also offers Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) and three Masters programmes -- Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).

NIFT exam pattern

NIFT entrance exam will be divided into parts-- NIFT Creative Ability Test (NIFT CAT) and NIFT General Ability Test (NIFT GAT). NIFT GAT is for all the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes while M Des and B Des candidates will have to appear for both NIFT CAT and NIFT GAT.

Both the exams will be conducted in offline mode. NIFT CAT will be a two-hour long paper and NIFT GAT will be a three-hour long paper.

