NIFT Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow At Nift.ac.in

National Institute of Fashion Technology will release the NIFT 2021 admit card tomorrow at the official website nift.ac.in at 2 pm. The fashion and design entrance examination candidates can access the admit cards by logging into NIFT candidate portal.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 31, 2021 2:49 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

National Institute of Fashion Technology will release the NIFT 2021 admit card tomorrow at the official website nift.ac.in at 2 pm. The fashion and design entrance examination candidates can access the admit cards by logging into NIFT candidate portal. NIFT entrance exam 2021 will be conducted on February 14 in 32 cities in pen-and-paper mode at the designated examination centres. The NIFT candidates will have to carry along a COVID-19 negative report to the centres.

NIFT entrance exam 2021 will be conducted for admission into 16 NIFT campuses offering various design courses including Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design. It also offers Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) and three Masters programmes -- Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).

Steps to access NIFT admit card 2021

  • Visit the official website nift.ac.in

  • Click on the ‘Download NIFT 2021 Admit Card’ tab

  • Enter the login credentials - email address, date of birth, application number

  • Click on the submit

  • NIFT admit card 2021 will be displayed, download the hall ticket and take the printout for further use

NIFT admit card would bear details including candidate’s name, NIFT roll number, candidates’ signature, NIFT examination hall, and exam day instructions.

NIFT exam day instructions

The NIFT candidates must carry their NIFT admit card with them to gain entry into the examination hall. They are allowed to carry ballpoint pens, pencil, eraser, sharpeners and dry colours for both parts of the paper-- Paper-1 and Paper-2.

They will not be allowed to carry the NIFT question paper and answer sheet outside the examination hall. Even if the candidates finish the paper early, they will not be allowed to leave the hall, before the duration of the exam is over.

NIFT exam pattern

NIFT entrance exam will be divided into parts-- NIFT Creative Ability Test (NIFT CAT) and NIFT General Ability Test (NIFT GAT). NIFT GAT is for all the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes while M Des and B Des candidates will have to appear for both NIFT CAT and NIFT GAT.

Both the exams will be conducted in offline mode. NIFT CAT will be a two-hour long paper and NIFT GAT will be a three-hour long paper.

