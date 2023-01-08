NIFT 2023 registration with late fee ends today

The last date to register online with late fee for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) programmes is today, January 8. Applicants can apply for programmes including Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Management, Master of Design and Masters of Fashion Technology can apply online at NIFT 2023 admission website with the payment of an additional late fee of Rs 5,000. The official website to register for NIFT 2023 programmes is nift.ac.in or niftadmissions.in.

Latest: NIFT Entrance Exam Question/Sample Papers. Free Download Suggested: NIFT Preparation Tips. Check Now | NIFT Latest Syllabus. Click here Don't Miss: Check the list of top design colleges in India. Click Here Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting Design Program Applications. Click Here Applications Open for B.Des @UPES. Ranked #3 by QS Asia University Rankings 2023, NAAC ‘A’ Accredited. Upto 100% Scholarships. Apply Now

The institute will open the window to edit or update the NIFT 2023 application form on January 9 and candidates will be able to modify and edit the application form by January 12, 2023. As per NIFT 2023 dates, the entrance exam is set to be conducted on February 5 in computer-based mode.

NIFT 2023 Application: How To Register

Go to the official website of NIFT -- niftadmissions.in Click on the designated registration link of NIFT 2023 On the next window, provide all the necessary information Re-login and fill the required information Pay the NIFT 2023 application fee, MIFT late fee Submit and download the application form

The nift.ac.in is has also made the NIFT sample papers for programmes including BDes CAT, BDes, BFT, MDes CAT, MDes, MFM and MFT available. The official website also is hosting the previous year question papers to let the aspirants know the pattern of questions.