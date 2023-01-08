NIFT 2023 Registration With Late Fee Ends Today

NIFT 2023 Application: The official website to register for NIFT 2023 programmes is nift.ac.in or niftadmissions.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 8, 2023 12:32 pm IST

New Delhi:

The last date to register online with late fee for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) programmes is today, January 8. Applicants can apply for programmes including Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Management, Master of Design and Masters of Fashion Technology can apply online at NIFT 2023 admission website with the payment of an additional late fee of Rs 5,000. The official website to register for NIFT 2023 programmes is nift.ac.in or niftadmissions.in.

The institute will open the window to edit or update the NIFT 2023 application form on January 9 and candidates will be able to modify and edit the application form by January 12, 2023. As per NIFT 2023 dates, the entrance exam is set to be conducted on February 5 in computer-based mode.

NIFT 2023 Application: How To Register

  1. Go to the official website of NIFT -- niftadmissions.in
  2. Click on the designated registration link of NIFT 2023
  3. On the next window, provide all the necessary information
  4. Re-login and fill the required information
  5. Pay the NIFT 2023 application fee, MIFT late fee
  6. Submit and download the application form

The nift.ac.in is has also made the NIFT sample papers for programmes including BDes CAT, BDes, BFT, MDes CAT, MDes, MFM and MFT available. The official website also is hosting the previous year question papers to let the aspirants know the pattern of questions.

National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination NIFT entrance exam result
Latest News
Girl Students Winning 80 Per Cent Of Medals: UP Governor Asks Universities To Find Why Boys Are Lagging Behind
Karnataka Government Invites Pennsylvania's Higher Education Institutes In US For Collaboration
NEET MDS 2023: Application Begins At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here
Delhi Government To Build School On Area Freed From Land Mafia
Teachers' Associations Oppose Draft Norms To Allow Entry Of Foreign Universities In India
