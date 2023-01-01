NIFT 2023: Registration With Late Fee Begins Today; Details Here

NIFT 2023 registration with late fee starts today

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2023 registration with late fee will start today, January 1. Candidates who wish to register for the NIFT 2023 entrance exam can do so by paying the late fee of Rs 5,000 along with the application fee till Janaury 8, 2023. The official website-- niftadmissions.in is hosting the NIFT 2023 application form.

Candidates registered for the exam will be able to make changes in their NIFT 2023 application form between January 9 and January 12, 2023. The NIFT 2023 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on February 5 for admission to Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Management, Master of Design and Masters of Fashion Technology programmes.

NIFT 2023 Application Form: List Pf Documents Required

Academic mark sheet and certificates

Certificate of disability (if any)

Category certificate (if any)

Scanned image of signature

Scanned image of photograph

Details of credit or debit card.

NIFT 2023: Steps To Fill Application Form Online

Step 1- Visit the NIFT 2023 website- nift.ac.in

Step 2- Click on the registration link to generate login credentials.

Step 3- Log in with generated credentials and fill out the NIFT 2023 application form

Step 4- Select the NIFT 2023 exam centre, upload all the relevant documents and pay the application fee

Step 5- Submit the NIFT 2023 application form and download the confirmation page for future use.