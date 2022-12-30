NIFT 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Admit Card On January 15

Image credit: Shutterstock NIFT 2023 Registration

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will close the online registration window for the NIFT undergraduate and postgraduate courses tomorrow, December 31. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply through the official website- niftadmissions.in.

The online registration with a late fee of Rs 5,000 in addition to the applicable application fee is from January 1, 2023 to January 8, 2023. The window to edit or update the application form will remain open from January 9, 2023 to January 12, 2023.

The documents required while filling out the NIFT 2023 application form include academic mark sheet and certificates, certificate of disability (if any), category certificate (if any), scanned image of signature, scanned image of photograph and details of credit or debit card.

NIFT will conduct the entrance examination for all UG and PG programmes in the computer-based test (CBT) mode on February 5, 2023. The admit card for the exam will be available on the official website on January 15, 2023.

Candidates will be able to see the question paper with the answer key using their registered user id and password on the admission portal in the second week of February 2023. The result of the written entrance examination will be declared on March 2023.