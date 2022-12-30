  • Home
  • Education
  • NIFT 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Admit Card On January 15

NIFT 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Admit Card On January 15

The entrance examination for admission to the UG and PG programmes of NIFT will be conducted on February 5, 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 30, 2022 10:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NIFT 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria, Details Here
NIFT Entrance Exam 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
NIFT Entrance Exam 2022 Result To Be Announced Today; Direct Link, Websites
NIFT 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today
NIFT 2022 Answer Key Released; Details Here
NIFT 2022 Admit Card Released, How To Download
NIFT 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Admit Card On January 15
NIFT 2023 Registration
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will close the online registration window for the NIFT undergraduate and postgraduate courses tomorrow, December 31. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply through the official website- niftadmissions.in.

Latest: NIFT Entrance Exam Question/Sample Papers. Free Download

Suggested: NIFT Preparation Tips. Check Now | NIFT Latest Syllabus. Click here

Don't Miss:  Check the list of top design colleges in India. Click Here

Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting Design Program Applications. Click Here

Applications Open for B.Des @UPES. Ranked #3 by QS Asia University Rankings 2023, NAAC ‘A’ Accredited. Upto 100% Scholarships. Apply Now

The online registration with a late fee of Rs 5,000 in addition to the applicable application fee is from January 1, 2023 to January 8, 2023. The window to edit or update the application form will remain open from January 9, 2023 to January 12, 2023.

Also Read || Tamil Nadu Governor Urges Graduating NIFT Students To Draw Inspiration From Native Creativity

The documents required while filling out the NIFT 2023 application form include academic mark sheet and certificates, certificate of disability (if any), category certificate (if any), scanned image of signature, scanned image of photograph and details of credit or debit card.

NIFT will conduct the entrance examination for all UG and PG programmes in the computer-based test (CBT) mode on February 5, 2023. The admit card for the exam will be available on the official website on January 15, 2023.

Candidates will be able to see the question paper with the answer key using their registered user id and password on the admission portal in the second week of February 2023. The result of the written entrance examination will be declared on March 2023.

Click here for more Education News
International Institute of Fashion Technology, Naraina, Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
No Dearth Of Talent In Delhi Government School Students: Manish Sisodia
No Dearth Of Talent In Delhi Government School Students: Manish Sisodia
NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC Adds Two More DM, MCh Seats In Round 2 Seat Matrix
NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC Adds Two More DM, MCh Seats In Round 2 Seat Matrix
Karnataka KEA PGCET 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Here’s How To Download
Karnataka KEA PGCET 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Here’s How To Download
Symbiosis Institute Of Design To Close SEED 2023 Registration Tomorrow; Admit Card On January 4
Symbiosis Institute Of Design To Close SEED 2023 Registration Tomorrow; Admit Card On January 4
ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Round 2 Allotment List Today; Document Verification On January 4
ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Round 2 Allotment List Today; Document Verification On January 4
.......................... Advertisement ..........................