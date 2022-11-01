  • Home
NIFT 2023: Registration Begins; Details On Application Process, Documents Required

NIFT 2023 online registration process has started today and candidates can apply online through the official website- nift.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 1, 2022 5:50 pm IST

NIFT 2023 registration window is open.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NIFT 2023: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) started the online registration process for NIFT 2023 today, November 1. Candidates can apply online for NIFT 2023 examination through the official website- nift.ac.in. The last date to submit the NIFT 2023 application form is December 31. However, candidates can complete the online registration with a late fee of Rs 5,000 in addition to the applicable application fee till the First week of January 2023. The NIFT 2023 entrance exam will be held on February 5, 2023.

NIFT 2023 Application Form Direct Link

Candidates who belong to the General category will have to pay Rs 3000 as an application fee and candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Person with Disability (PwD) categories need to pay Rs 1500.

The documents required at the time of filling out the NIFT 2023 application form include a valid email id, educational qualification details, personal details, certificate of disability (if any), category certificate (if any), scanned image of signature, scanned image of photograph and details of credit or debit card.

NIFT 2023: Steps To Fill Application Form Online

Step 1- Visit the official website- nift.ac.in

Step 2- Register to generate login credentials.

Step 3- Now log in and fill out the NIFT 2023 application form, choose the NIFT 2023 exam centre, upload all the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 4- And finally submit the NIFT 2023 application form.

