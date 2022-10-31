NIFT 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria, Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com NIFT 2023 will be held in February

NIFT Exam 2023: The National Institute of Fashion Technology will commence the registration process for the NIFT entrance exam 2023 on Tuesday, November 1. The NIFT 2023 application fee for the general category candidates is Rs 2,000, while Rs 1,000 for the reserved category candidates (SC/ ST/ PwD). The candidates can apply for NIFT 2023 on the official website- nift.ac.in till December 31.

NIFT 2023 is scheduled to be held on the first week of February, the admit card will be released by January-end. The candidates can download the NIFT 2023 admit card on the official website- nift.ac.in. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023 Registration From November; NEET, CUET UG 2023 Dates: Report

NIFT Registration 2023: Steps To Apply At Nift.ac.in

Visit the NIFT 2023 official website- nift.ac.in

Click on NIFT 2023 registration link

Register using details of application process and upload documents

Pay the application fee

Click on submit

Download NIFT 2022 application form and take a print out for further reference.

NIFT 2023 Eligibility Criteria: The students must have passed the 10+2 exam from a recognised board, the upper age limit of the candidates should be less than 24 years. The reserved category candidates (SC/ ST/ PwD) will get five years of upper age relaxation.

The candidates who will clear NIFT exam 2023 can take admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes -- Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design and MDes programmes- Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).