NIFT 2023 Application Form Correction Window Closes Today; Steps To Edit Details

NIFT 2023 application correction ends today

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will close the NIFT 2023 application correction window today, January 12, 2023. Aspirants can make necessary changes in the NIFT application form through the official website-- nift.ac.in. Candidates need to log in with their application number, registered email id, and date of birth to edit their NIFT application form 2023.

Candidates will be able to edit details in the application form including gender, nationality, e-mail address, address, category, sub-category, and educational qualification. In case of a change of examination centre, candidates may submit at least three preferences for the exam centre.

NIFT 2023 Application Form: How To Make Correction

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'NIFT 2023 registration' tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Log in with the required credentials and NIFT application will display

Step 4: Cross verify details and make necessary changes in the application form

Step 5: Submit the application and download the confirmation page for further reference.

NIFT will conduct the entrance examination for programmes including Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Management, Master of Design and Masters of Fashion Technology. The NIFT admit card will be available on the official website on January 15, 2023. NIFT has scheduled to be conducted on February 5 in computer-based mode.