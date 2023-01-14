NIFT 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow; Know When, How To Download

NIFT 2023 admit card to be issued on January 15

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will issue the NIFT admit card 2023 tomorrow, January 15. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their NIFT hall ticket through the official website-- niftadmissions.in. To access and download the NIFT 2023 admit card, candidates need to log in with their application number and password.

NIFT 2023 admit card is an important document to carry on exam day. The hall ticket will include candidate's photo, signature, name, roll number, exam date, centre details, shift timing and exam day instructions. Candidates are advised to verify the details printed on the NIFT admit card and should contact exam authorities in case of any discrepancies found in it. Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the NIFT admit card along with a valid photo identity proof on exam day.

NIFT 2023 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website-- niftadmissions.in Click on ‘NIFT Admit card’ link available on the home page Insert the NIFT application number, date of birth and email id and submit NIFT admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download the hall ticket and print a copy for further reference.

NIFT 2023 Admit Card: Details To Check