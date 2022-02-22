NIFT 2022 Answer Key Released; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download NIFT 2022 Answer Key at nift.ac.in

NIFT 2022 Answer Key: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam 2022 answer key has been released for Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT). The candidates who have appeared in the NIFT entrance exam can download the answer key on the official website- nift.ac.in.

The objection window will be available till February 24, the candidates can challenge the answer key on the official website- nift.ac.in by paying a fee of Rs 500 per objection raised. "The answer keys will be available on the portal from February 21 to 24 (midnight) for candidates to view and submit their objections, if any, regarding any of the questions. Thereafter no objections will be entertained from the candidates," NIFT notification mentioned.

To access the NIFT answer key 2022, candidates have to insert their roll numbers, select the programme and NIFT 2021 entrance exam question booklet number from the drop-down menu and enter the dates of birth.

NIFT Answer Key 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website - nift.ac.in

Click on the tab -- “Download NIFT answer key”

On the next window, enter the login details including roll number, date of birth, programme applied and booklet series of the question

From the next window, download the NIFT 2022 answer key for General Ability Test (GAT).

After considering the objections against the NIFT answer key, the exam conducting body will release the NIFT entrance exam result. The online entrance examination for all the UG / PG courses was earlier conducted on February 6.

NIFT entrance exam 2022 is being conducted for admission into 16 NIFT campuses offering various design courses including Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design. It also offers Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) and three Masters programmes -- Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).