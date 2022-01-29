NIFT 2022 Admit Card Released, How To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com NIFT 2022 online entrance exam will be held on February 6

NIFT 2022 Admit Card: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the admit card on January 29 for the entrance examination to be held in virtual mode. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- nift.ac.in. The online entrance examination for all the UG / PG courses is scheduled to be held on February 6, 2022.

NIFT admit card will bear details including candidate’s name, NIFT roll number, examination centre, exam timings and exam-day guidelines.

NIFT 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website nift.ac.in Under the tab ‘announcements’ click on ‘Admit card for written examination’ Enter the NIFT application number, date of birth and email id and submit NIFT admit card will appear, download the hall ticket and take a print out for further reference.

NIFT Paper Pattern

NIFT entrance exam will be divided into parts-- NIFT Creative Ability Test (NIFT CAT) and NIFT General Ability Test (NIFT GAT). NIFT GAT is for all the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes while M Des and B Des candidates will have to appear for both NIFT CAT and NIFT GAT.

NIFT entrance exam 2021 will be conducted for admission into 16 NIFT campuses offering various design courses including Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design. It also offers Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) and three Masters programmes -- Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).