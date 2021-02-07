NIFT 2021: Tips To Prepare For Fashion, Design Entrance Exam

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will be conducting its entrance examination for admissions into fashion and designing courses on February 14, 2021 from 10 am onward in a computer-based mode at the designated examination centres. Separate entrance exams will be conducted for different courses offered by 16 NIFT campuses. Bachelors in Designing (BDes CAT) will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, BDes GAT will be from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, Masters in Designing (MDes CAT) will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and MDes GAT will be from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Other exams including BFTech, MFTech and MFM will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. The NIFT candidates must have strong drawing skills apart from having general awareness, and current knowledge of the events in the fashion industry.

Read More: NIFT Admit Card Released; Exam On February 14

With less than a week left for the national-level entrance examination, here are some tips to do last minute-preparation for the test.

Work on your sketching skill

The NIFT entrance exam will have the Paper 2 which is the Creative Ability Test (NIFT CAT) where the candidates will have to draw designs as per the given situations. They must be prepared to draw the required designs within the given time. It is advisable to carry a notebook with you at all times and let the creativity flow. Get inspired from the surrounding things or something which is relatable to the candidates and draw them in a creative way.

The pencil strokes must be neat and there should not be any eraser mark. The figures must be in a right proportion.

Time management

The students must keep a tab on the time left while attempting the paper. Do not waste much time on a question which they are unable to attempt and revisit the unanswered questions once all other questions are answered. Try to practice NIFT sample papers and finish them in the given time. The key is to form a balance between attempting the paper in the given time while ensuring that most of the responses are correct.

Manage stress and avoid anxiety

NIFT entrance exams can be overwhelming at times, especially the creative section. The candidates must calmly attempt the General Awareness Test (NIFT GAT) and focus on answering the correct questions. There will be a negative marking in the paper where each incorrect answer will cost 0.25 marks, hence the candidates must focus on answering the questions which they properly know.

Solve NIFT sample papers

The NIFT candidates must solve the NIFT sample papers and previous years’ question papers to get an idea about the exam pattern and become familiar with the questions so they do not feel stressed during the actual exam and are aware about the type of questions to be asked in advance. Practicing sample papers would accustom the students with managing the questions within the time limit without feeling hassled. It would also make them aware of their common errors and allow them to revise those topics again.

Make short notes

It will not be possible to go through the entire NIFT syllabus at the last moment, hence make short notes about the main topics which will have to be revised repeatedly during the last two days. This would help the candidates focus on important topics which hold more weightage in the entrance exams.

NIFT Entrance Exam 2021 pattern

NIFT entrance exam will be divided into parts-- NIFT Creative Ability Test (NIFT CAT) and NIFT General Ability Test (NIFT GAT). NIFT GAT is for all the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes while M Des and B Des candidates will have to appear for both NIFT CAT and NIFT GAT.Both the exams will be conducted in offline mode. NIFT CAT will be a two-hour long paper and NIFT GAT will be a three-hour long paper.

The NIFT entrance exam consists of topics such as current awareness,fashion and industry awareness, English comprehension, reasoning and mathematics.

NIFT sample papers 2021

NIFT has uploaded sample papers for different courses on its official website nift.ac.in. The NIFT entrance exam candidates can access these sample papers under the NIFT admissions tab.

Direct link for NIFT sample papers

BDes GAT

BDes CAT

MDes GAT

MDes CAT

What after NIFT entrance exam

The students who will qualify the NIFT entrance exam will be appearing for a round of situation test and personal interview. The institution will announce the final NIFT 2021 result by the end of May or June, 2021.This will be followed by NIFT 2021 counselling where the shortlisted candidates will be offered admission on the basis of seat availability and choice of filling.