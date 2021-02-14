NIFT 2021: Students Find Bachelors Design Entrance Exam Moderately Difficult

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT 2021) successfully conducted entrance exams in two slots. Bachelors in Design (BDes) NIFT Creative Ability Test (CAT) was conducted from 10 am to 1 pm while General Ability Test (GAT) was held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. CAT was found to be comparatively easier than last year but the GAT questions are tricky. Due to the second section, the NIFT candidates struggled finishing the pen-and-paper exam within the given time limit of two hours.

NIFT BDes Exam Analysis 2021

The NIFT BDes General Ability Test (GAT) is termed as moderately difficult. The paper was divided into five sections. The questions were found to be tricky. The Quantitative Ability was found to be difficult while the English Comprehensions were said to be easier. The General Knowledge and Current Affairs was termed easy to moderate.

Sections Number questions Difficulty level General Knowledge and Current Affairs 15 Easy to moderate English Comprehension 25 Easy Quantitative Ability 20 Difficult Communication Ability 25 Moderate Analytical Ability 15 Moderate to easy





NIFT BDes Creative Ability Test (CAT) analysis 2021

The NIFT candidates found this CAT paper relatively easier than the previous years. Though few design students found the paper moderately difficult, as reported by Careers 360. NIFT CAT had a total of 3 questions for maximum 100 marks.

What after NIFT 2021 exam

The NIFT answer key will be released on February 17 on the official website nift.ac.in. The candidates will be able to analyse their performance through the NIFT answer key. NIFT results are expected to be announced by the end of February or the beginning of March.

The qualifying candidates will have to appear for a round of situation test and personal interview. The institution will announce the final NIFT 2021 result by the end of May or June, 2021.Then the NIFT 2021 counselling will be held where the shortlisted candidates will be offered admission on the basis of seat availability and choices filled by the candidates.