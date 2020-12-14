  • Home
NIFT 2021 Registration Begins; Apply By January 21

The NIFT 2021 entrance exam, as per the exam dates of NIFT, will be held on February 14. Students will be able to access and download the NIFT 2021 admit cards from February 1.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 14, 2020 7:18 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NIFT 2021 Registration Begins; Apply By January 21
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Fashion Technology, or NIFT, has opened the online registration window for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses today, December 14 at applyadmission.net/nift2021. Students seeking admission to programmes including Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Management, Master of Design and Masters of Fashion Technology can apply online at NIFT 2021 website till January 21, 2021. However, the institute will also provide the NIFT 2021 applicants to apply between January 22 and January 24 by paying an additional fee.

NIFT 2021 Application -- Direct Link

As per NIFT 2021 dates, the application correction window is scheduled to open from January 25 to January 28. Already registered NIFT 2021 applicants will be able to correct the details provided in the application form of NIFT 2021 during this period. Students will be able to access and download the NIFT 2021 admit cards from February 1, 2 pm onwards. The NIFT 2021 entrance exam, as per the exam dates of NIFT, will be held on February 14. The NIFT entrance exam comprises three stages - a pen and paper mode written test; situation test and group discussion and personal interview.

Steps To Register for NIFT 2021 Application

Step 1 - Visit the official website of NIFT -- applyadmission.net/nift2021

Step 2 - Click on the registration link of online registration of NIFT 2020

Step 3 - On the next window, provide all the necessary information

Step 4 - Re-login with the credentials and fill the required information

Step 5 - Pay the NIFT 2021 application fee

Step 6 - Submit

