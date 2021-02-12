NIFT 2021: Mistakes To Avoid In Design Entrance Exam

The National Institute of Fashion Technology entrance exam is just two days away. NIFT 2021 will be held in pen-and-paper mode at the designated examination centres. The entrance exam will be conducted for admissions into 16 NIFT campuses offering various design courses including Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design. It also offers Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) and three Masters programmes -- Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).

It is common for the candidates to end up making silly errors during the exam even after proper preparation. Here is a list of common mistakes done by the candidates during the NIFT entrance exam.

Be punctual on exam-day

The candidates must reach the examination hall in advance so that they don’t have to hassle before the paper. This would help them to properly settle inside the exam hall and get accustomed to the surrounding. They must prepare all the things required for the entrance exam in advance.

Read questions carefully

It is advised that the NIFT candidates must read the NIFT 2021 question paper properly and understand the pattern. This would give them a holistic understanding about the structure of paper and allow them to divide their time equally on the given sections.

Don’t waste time on each question

The candidates should not waste time on the questions they are unable to answer. In case it takes longer to solve a question, do not waste time on it and try to solve other questions. Mark out all the left out questions and try to attempt them later.

Handle the drawing paper carefully

The section A of NIFT CAT and NIFT GAT has drawing-based questions. The candidates must carry sharpened pencils, erasers and pens to the exam hall. They must draw the diagrams neatly and in case of any error, erase the old pencil marks properly.

Keep a tab on time

The candidates must keep an eye on the clock to ensure finishing the paper within the given time. They must avoid wasting time on a single question and try to solve as many questions they can. Sometimes, while attempting the drawing paper, the candidates may spend a lot of time on it, they must balance out the time during the paper.