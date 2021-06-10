NIFT 2021 Final Result Announced For BDes, Other Programmes

NIFT result 2021 announced at nift.ac.in (representational)

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has announced final results for admission to BDes, BFTech and other programmes. Students who appeared in the interview round after clearing the preliminary entrance examination can visit the official website, nift.ac.in to check their qualifying status.

NIFT entrance exam result for BDes programmes including Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design and Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) and three Masters programmes – Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech) was announced in March. This is the final result, after the personal interview round.

Here are the steps to check NIFT final result 2021:

Go to the official website. On the homepage, click on the admission tab. Select your programme. Enter your roll number, application number and date of birth. Submit and check result.

Sixteen NIFTs across the country will give admission on the basis of these results.