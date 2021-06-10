  • Home
NIFT 2021 Final Result Announced For BDes, Other Programmes

NIFT result 2021: Students who appeared in the interview round after clearing the preliminary entrance examination can visit the official website, nift.ac.in to check their qualifying status.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 10, 2021 5:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NIFT 2021 Final Result Announced For BDes, Other Programmes
NIFT result 2021 announced at nift.ac.in (representational)
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has announced final results for admission to BDes, BFTech and other programmes. Students who appeared in the interview round after clearing the preliminary entrance examination can visit the official website, nift.ac.in to check their qualifying status.

Recommended:  Download NIFT Entrance Exam previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here

NIFT entrance exam result for BDes programmes including Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design and Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) and three Masters programmes – Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech) was announced in March. This is the final result, after the personal interview round.

Here are the steps to check NIFT final result 2021:

  1. Go to the official website.

  2. On the homepage, click on the admission tab.

  3. Select your programme.

  4. Enter your roll number, application number and date of birth.

  5. Submit and check result.

Sixteen NIFTs across the country will give admission on the basis of these results.

Delhi Government Cancels Class 9, 11 Final Exams
Bar Council Of India Accepts Recommendations Of Panel On LLB Exams
Assam Board Exams To Be Held If Covid Positivity Rate Drops Below 2%: Chief Minister
IIT Delhi Launches New PG Programme ‘MTech In Electric Mobility’
IIT Madras To Develop Software To Monitor Maritime Traffic
