Image credit: Shutterstock NIFT 2021 Entrance Exam Registration To End On January 21, Here’s How To Apply

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam 2021 registration will end on January 21. Candidates seeking admission to different programmes offered by the institute can apply online within the application deadline at nift.ac.in. NIFT 2021 registration is a two-step process. Candidates will first have to create login credentials and then login using those credentials to fill-up the application form.

Candidates can also apply up to January 24 by paying a late fee. The window to edit application forms will be available from January 25 to 28 and the written entrance exam will take place on February 14.

Apply here

Steps To Apply For NIFT Entrance Exam

Go to the official website, nift.ac.in

Go to the admissions section on the homepage

Click on “Registration for Admissions-2021”

Now click on the “New log in” tab

Key in the required details, submit to generate your login credentials

Go back to the previous page. Click on “Login to your account”

Login using your email address and date of birth

Fill in the application form and submit

NIFT Courses

The institute offers six Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes -- Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design. The institute also offers Bachelor of Feshion Technology (BFTech) and three Masters programmes -- Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).