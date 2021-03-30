NIFT 2021: Candidates Writing Situation Test In New Delhi Can Choose Date, Exam Centre

NIFT 2021 situation test to be held in April or May

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has allowed the Bachelors in Design (BDes) candidates appearing for the situation test in New Delhi to choose their date and exam centre for the second stage of entrance examination. The candidates can login to the NIFT exam portal at applyadmission.net to notify their date of exam and exam centre. The NIFT situation test will be conducted between April and May.

The candidates will have to carry their call letter for the situation test to the exam centre. The same can be downloaded from the exam portal. It will issued once the candidates notify their preference for date and location of the test.

NIFT Situation Test

It will be a two-hour long exam which will examine the candidates on the basis of colour scheme, space visualisation, construction skill, innovative and creative use of given material, finesse of the model, composition of elements and overall presentation.

NIFT situation test will be held to examine the candidate’s skills for material handling and innovative ability in a given situation with a given set of materials. They will have to form the mode using the given material followed by giving an explanation about the same.

Some of the material that are given to the candidates for situation test are glaze papers, plasticine clay, copper wire, ivory sheets and cardboard.

NIFT had announced the results for the BDes entrance exam on March 17. The qualifying candidates will have to appear for a round of situation test and personal interview.

After these rounds, NIFT 2021 counselling will be held where the shortlisted candidates will be offered admission on the basis of seat availability and choices filled by them.

The entrance exam was held on February 14, 2021.