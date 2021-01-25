NIFT 2021: Application Correction Window Opens At Nift.ac.in

  • Home
The fashion technology candidates can access the NIFT correction window by logging in using their application form number, registered email id and date of birth.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 25, 2021 2:38 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Institute of Fashion Technology has opened the correction window for NIFT 2021 applications at its official website nift.ac.in. The fashion technology candidates can access the NIFT correction window by logging in using their application form number, registered email id and date of birth. They can correct their personal or professional details but cannot change the designated exam centre.

Direct link to NIFT correction window 2021

Steps to access NIFT 2021 correction window


  • Visit the official website nift.ac.in

  • Click on ‘Admissions’ tab and then ‘Registration for Admissions-2021’

  • NIFT login window will open. Enter details including application form number, registered email id and date of birth

  • Edit the NIFT application form according to the requirement and submit

NIFT candidates will not be allowed to edit or choose the designated examination centre. In case, after the editing of the NIFT applications, the candidates are found to be ineligible for the entrance examination, the exam fee will not be refunded.

What after NIFT application correction window closes


The NIFT administration will check the details of all the candidates and release the NIFT admit card on February 1 on its official website. NIFT 2021 exam will be conducted on February 14 in a computer-based mode at the designated examination centres.

The NIFT exam will be divided into two parts-- NIFT Creative Ability Test (NIFT CAT) and NIFT General Ability Test (NIFT GAT). NIFT GAT is for all the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes while M Des and B Des candidates will have to appear for both NIFT CAT and NIFT GAT.

