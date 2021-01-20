  • Home
NIFT 2021 Application Closes Tomorrow; Details Here

NIFT 2021 Application: Students who are yet to apply for the undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes can apply online at NIFT 2021 admission website.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 20, 2021 10:16 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will close the application window for undergraduate and postgraduate design courses tomorrow, January 21. Students who are yet to apply for the Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Management, Master of Design and Masters of Fashion Technology can apply online at NIFT 2021 admission website. However, the administering body will also allow the candidates to register from January 22 to January 24 on the payment of an additional fee. NIFT 2021 entrance exam will be held on February 14. The NIFT entrance exam comprises three stages - a pen and paper mode written test; situation test and group discussion and personal interview.

Although NIFT will open the application correction window between January 25 and January 28 to allow students make minor corrections, students are advised to be careful in filling details including their dates of birth, genders and categories. As per the NIFT 2021 dates, students will be able to download the NIFT 2021 admit cards from February 1, 2 pm onwards.

Steps To Register for NIFT 2021 Application

Step 1 - Visit the official website of NIFT -- applyadmission.net/nift2021

Step 2 - Click on the registration link of online registration of NIFT 2020

Step 3 - On the next window, provide all the necessary information

Step 4 - Re-login and fill the required information

Step 5 - Pay the NIFT 2021 application fee

Step 6 - Submit

NIFT entrance exam result
