NID Design Aptitude Test Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines
NID DAT 2021: The National Institute of Design (NID) will conduct the NID DAT exam tomorrow from 10 am at multiple exam centres across the country.
The NID DAT exam for BDes and MDes programmes will be held tomorrow, March 14. The National Institute of Design (NID) will conduct the NID DAT exam tomorrow from 10 am at multiple exam centres across the country. NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) is a national level test held for students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate design courses. NID has already released the NID DAT admit cards for the design aptitude test at admissions.nid.edu.
Students clearing the NID DAT can take admissions in the NID campuses located in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. NID DAT is a two-tier entrance test which consists of prelims and mains exams.
NID DAT 2021: Exam Day Guidelines
To access the NID DAT admit card, candidates have to login at the official NID website - admissions.nid.edu with their email id and dates of birth
For admission to undergraduate design programmes (BDes), students have to appear for Paper 1 and Paper 2 tomorrow between 10 am and 1 pm
For admission to postgraduate design programmes (MDes), students have to take three papers - Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3, from 10 am to 2:30 pm
Students have to report at the exam centre at 8 am
Students have to carry the NID DAT admit card to the exam centre
The NID DAT admit card has mention of details including candidates’ name, date and time of exam and exam day instructions
Along with the admit card, students have to carry a valid photo ID card to the NID DAT exam centres