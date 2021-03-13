Image credit: Shutterstock NID Design Aptitude Test Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines

The NID DAT exam for BDes and MDes programmes will be held tomorrow, March 14. The National Institute of Design (NID) will conduct the NID DAT exam tomorrow from 10 am at multiple exam centres across the country. NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) is a national level test held for students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate design courses. NID has already released the NID DAT admit cards for the design aptitude test at admissions.nid.edu.

Students clearing the NID DAT can take admissions in the NID campuses located in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. NID DAT is a two-tier entrance test which consists of prelims and mains exams.

NID DAT 2021: Exam Day Guidelines