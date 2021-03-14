NID Design Aptitude Test Today

NID DAT 2021: The entrance exam for admission to BDes, MDes programmes at National Institutes of Design (NIDs) will be held today, March 14.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 14, 2021 8:28 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

National Institute of Design (NID) Design Aptitude Test (DAT) will be held today, March 14, 2021, at test centres across the country. The exam will be held in a single shift, which will begin at 10 am.

NID DAT is a two-tier entrance exam which consists of prelims and mains rounds. Students who qualify in the entrance test can take admissions in the NID campuses in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

The national level test held is for students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate design courses.

NID DAT 2021: Exam Day Instructions

  • Bring a printout of your admit card along with a valid photo identity card.

  • Carefully read COVID-19 instructions mentioned in the admit card and follow them during the exam.

  • Wear face masks, maintain social distancing during the exam.

  • Those students who want to take admission to undergraduate design programmes (BDes) will appear for Paper 1 and Paper 2 between 10 am and 1 pm

  • For admission to postgraduate design programmes (MDes), students have to take Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3, from 10 am to 2:30 pm

