NID Design Aptitude Test Today

National Institute of Design (NID) Design Aptitude Test (DAT) will be held today, March 14, 2021, at test centres across the country. The exam will be held in a single shift, which will begin at 10 am.

NID DAT is a two-tier entrance exam which consists of prelims and mains rounds. Students who qualify in the entrance test can take admissions in the NID campuses in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

The national level test held is for students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate design courses.

NID DAT 2021: Exam Day Instructions