NID Design Aptitude Test: Students Find Paper Moderately Difficult

The National Institute of Design conducted the preliminary stage of Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT 2021) today from 10 am to 1 pm in pen-and-paper mode across 23 cities. The students found the papers a bit lengthy. The overall paper was said to be ‘moderately difficult’. The entrance exam was conducted for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes.

MDes papers were held in three parts: Paper I from 10 am to 10:30 am, Paper II from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and Paper III from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

BDes paper was held from 10 am to 1 pm.

The papers had two parts-- the first part was objective with 70 questions and the second part was subjective with 30 questions.

Part 1 had four sections and part 2 had design-based questions.

Most of the candidates found the pictorial and diagrams section tricky but the general knowledge part was said to be easier.

They also found the reasoning and logical section easier than expected.

NID DAT 2021 Over; What Next

NID will now release the answer key separately for BDes and MDes papers. Candidates can download the NID DAT 2021 answer key from the ‘Admission’ portal by providing their login credentials. Students can cross-check their response sheet along with the answer key and calculate the estimated score.

The qualifying candidates will appear for DAT Mains 2021. NID will then release the final merit list and conduct counselling rounds for the candidate to allot them seats into different courses.