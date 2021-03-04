Image credit: Shutterstock NID Design Aptitude Test On March 14, Admit Cards Released

The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the NID DAT admit card today, March 4. The NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) is a national level test held for students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate design courses. To access the NID DAT admit card, candidates have to login at the official NID website - admissions.nid.edu with their email id and dates of birth. NID DAT is scheduled to be held on March 14 from 10 am. However, candidates have to report at the exam centre at 8 am.

NID DAT Admit Card - Direct Link

Students clearing the NID DAT can take admissions in the NID campuses located in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. NID DAT is a two-tier entrance test which consists of prelims and mains exams.

NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2021: To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated admit card link -- “Click here to download ADMIT CARD for B.Des. & M.Des. DAT Prelims Exam 2021”

Step 3: On the next window, insert the email id and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and access the NID DAT admit card

The NID DAT admit card has mention of details including candidates’ name, date and time of exam and exam day instructions.