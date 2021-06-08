NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) Prelims Result By June Third Week, Mains In Online Mode

NID DAT prelims result bu July third week, mains in online mode

The National Institute of Design (NID) will release the results of the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) preliminary test for the undergraduate (BDes) and postgraduate (MDes) programms on the third week of June 2021. The institute has also announced that the DAT Mains exams for the BDes and MDes programmes will be conducted in online mode considering the ongoing Covid situation.

“Due to the COVID 19 pandemic situation prevailing in the country and the uncertainties arising thereof, the DAT Mains for the admission cycle 2021- 2022 will be held in online mode,” read the official statement.

While announcing that NID DAT Mains will be held online, the institute has also declared the pattern in which the online exams will be conducted.

For students shortlisted for BDes Mains, will be required to upload a theme poster on the topics in a single PDF file with size not exceeding 10 MB. The theme poster can be made manually in any media. Candidates have to upload the photograph or the scanned copy of the poster within the fixed time. The poster can also be uploaded digitally on one A3 size sheet. Applicants are required to make a digital copy of their sample work or portfolio. The same has to be submitted in a single PDF file with the size not exceeding 10 MB.

The shortlisted applicants for MDes Mains exam are required to submit a statement of purpose (SoP) with a maximum word limit of 500 words. The SoP must be typed and uploaded in one PDF file with size not more than 2 MB. Candidates are also required to prepare a portfolio and upload it in a single PDF file of size maximum 10 MB.

The topics for the theme poster and question of SoP will be intimated separately to the shortlisted candidates on their registered email id, the official statement said.

NID DAT is a two-tier entrance exam. Students clearing the entrance test can take admissions in the NID campuses in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.