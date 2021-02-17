Image credit: Shutterstock NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2021 Registration Without Late Fee Ends Today; Apply At Admissions.nid.edu

Registration for the National Institute of Design (NID) Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2021 will end today, February 17. Eligible candidates can apply online up to 4 pm on the official website, admissions.nid.edu. However, candidates will be allowed to apply for the exam by paying a late fee up to February 20.

Candidates who qualify in NID DAT 2021 will become eligible to participate in the counselling process for Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) programmes offered by the institute.

Previously, NID had extended the last date to fill up NID DAT 2021 application form to February 17 from February 7.

Eligible candidates can apply online on the official website. Here are eligibility criteria and steps to fill up the application form.

Eligibility for BDes

Eligibility for MDes

Steps to apply for NID DAT 2021

Go to the official website – admissions.nid.edu

Register by filling in the required details – nationality, category, birth date, email, and mobile number

Fill in the NID DAT 2021 application form by submitting personal and educational details, or work experience

Upload the documents in specified formats

Pay the registration fee online or by demand draft

Download the NID DAT application form 2021 and take a print out for future reference

Candidates preparing for NID DAT 2021 can use the sample question papers available on the official website.

NID DAT is a two-tire entrance exam. Students clearing the entrance test can take admissions in the NID campuses in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.