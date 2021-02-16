NID Design Aptitude Test 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow

  • Home
The registration process of NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2021 with the regular fee for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) programmes will end tomorrow, February 17 at 4 pm.

New Delhi:

The registration process of NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2021 with the regular fee for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) programmes will end tomorrow, February 17 at 4 pm. All those candidates who are yet to register can visit the official website-- admissions.nid.edu and fill the application form.

Students will be able to complete the NID DAT registration process by paying the late fee from February 17 to February 20, 2021. The application correction window will remain open from February 21 to February 23.

Steps to fill NID DAT registration form 2021:

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to fill the NID DAT 2021 registration form:

Step 1: Go to the official website and registration yourself

Step 2: Fill the NID DAT application form

Step 3: Upload the requisite documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Download the application form and take its print out for future use

NID Design Aptitude Test
