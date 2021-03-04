  • Home
  • Education
  • NID Design Aptitude Test 2021 Prelims Admit Card To Be Released Today

NID Design Aptitude Test 2021 Prelims Admit Card To Be Released Today

The National Institute of Design (NID) will release the admit card of the Design Aptitude Test (DAT 2021) on its official website, admissions.nid.edu, today at 4 pm.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 4, 2021 1:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2021 Registration Without Late Fee Ends Today
NID Design Aptitude Test 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow
NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2021 Registration Deadline Extended
NID DAT 2021: Registration Without Late Fee Ends Tomorrow
NID DAT 2021 Application Begins; Register Online For Design Courses By February 7
NID DAT Mains Result 2020 Declared; Check Here For Details
NID Design Aptitude Test 2021 Prelims Admit Card To Be Released Today
NID Design Aptitude Test 2021 Prelims Admit Card To Be Released Today
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Design (NID) will release the admit card of the Design Aptitude Test (DAT 2021) on its official website, admissions.nid.edu, today at 4 pm. Once released, all those who have registered to appear in the examination can download the NID DAT prelims admit card from the official site.

A statement on the NID's website reads "Download DAT Prelims Admit Card for B.Des. & M.Des: 4 pm, Thursday, 04 March 2021.”

The NID DAT examination is conducted for admission to BDes and MDes programmes. The NID DAT prelims exam 2021 will be held on March 14, 2021.

NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website- admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Important Dates' link

Step 3: Now, click on the "NID DAT Prelims admit card 2021".

Step 4: A new window will open. Key in your application ID and password.

Step 5: Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 6: Admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the NID DAT admit card and take its print out for future reference.

Click here for more Education News
NID DAT Prelims
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Odisha: Bugin Ho School Imparts Education To Tribal Children In Interesting Ways
Odisha: Bugin Ho School Imparts Education To Tribal Children In Interesting Ways
Odisha Cancels MoU With Vedanta For Setting Up 500-Bed Teaching Hospital
Odisha Cancels MoU With Vedanta For Setting Up 500-Bed Teaching Hospital
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020: Important Points For Students Of Kashmir Division
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020: Important Points For Students Of Kashmir Division
IIT Guwahati Scientists Develop Automated System To Detect Colorectal Cancer
IIT Guwahati Scientists Develop Automated System To Detect Colorectal Cancer
JEE Main 2021 February Result Expected Soon
JEE Main 2021 February Result Expected Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................