NID Design Aptitude Test 2021 Prelims Admit Card To Be Released Today

The National Institute of Design (NID) will release the admit card of the Design Aptitude Test (DAT 2021) on its official website, admissions.nid.edu, today at 4 pm. Once released, all those who have registered to appear in the examination can download the NID DAT prelims admit card from the official site.

A statement on the NID's website reads "Download DAT Prelims Admit Card for B.Des. & M.Des: 4 pm, Thursday, 04 March 2021.”

The NID DAT examination is conducted for admission to BDes and MDes programmes. The NID DAT prelims exam 2021 will be held on March 14, 2021.

NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download



Step 1: Go to the official website- admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Important Dates' link

Step 3: Now, click on the "NID DAT Prelims admit card 2021".

Step 4: A new window will open. Key in your application ID and password.

Step 5: Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 6: Admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the NID DAT admit card and take its print out for future reference.