NID Design Aptitude Exam On March 14; Paper Pattern, Preparation Tips

The National Institute of Design will conduct the preliminary stage of NID DAT 2021 on March 14 for candidates seeking admissions into undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The paper will be held in 23 cities across the nation. NID has already issued the admit cards for the DAT preliminary exams for Masters in Design (MDes) and Bachelors in Design (BDes). The candidates will have to login the NID DAT portal by entering their email address and date of birth to download the admit cards.

MDes papers will be held in three parts: Paper I will be from 10 am to 10:30 am, Paper II will be from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and Paper III will be from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm. BDes paper will be from 10 am to 1 pm.

The reporting time for both the exams is 8 am. The qualifying candidates of the preliminary exams will have to appear for main exams and then a personal interview for the final selection.

NID DAT paper pattern will comprise of both objective and subjective questions. The objective and subjective papers will be conducted separately. The objective paper will have 70 questions and the subjective paper will have 30 questions. There will be no negative marking.

As the last two days are left for the design entrance examination, the candidates must revise the important topics in the paper and try to remain calm and focused.

Time management

The MDes candidates will have to appear for three papers consecutively. Hence, it is important for them to plan their paper in advance to complete them within the given time. Prioritise the sections in the papers and attempt them accordingly to avoid leaving out on any question. Avoid pondering on a single question for too long, in case the candidates are unable to solve a particular question, it is advisable to move on to the rest of the sections.

Revise old topics

Most of the time, the questions asked in the NID DAT exams are similar. It is useful to revise the topics that have already been covered by the candidates. This would ensure them to clarify all the concepts. They must also focus on those topics which have been covered in the previous papers.

Practice NID DAT mock tests, sample papers

The candidates must attempt the NID DAT mock tests to get an idea about the paper pattern and understand the ways to complete the paper within the given time. They must also practice NID DAT sample papers that are available on the website. The syllabus for the entrance exam is almost similar to last years’ papers. Hence, it will be useful to practice the old papers available on the website.

BDes DAT prelims sample paper

MDes DAT prelims sample paper

Polish creative skills

The design entrance paper will have a component of drawing. To crack that section, improve observation and visualisation skills. To create new concepts observe the surrounding and get 3D visualization of the idea before it is penned down on the paper.

Remain stress free

Apart from adopting all the techniques to attempt the paper, it is also important for the candidates to remain calm and composed before and during the paper. They must have a high level of patience to sit through the paper. Practice meditation and mild exercises, if required.