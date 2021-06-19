NID DAT Prelims Result Declared; Direct Link, How Download Scorecard

NID DAT 2021 prelims result released

The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the results of the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) preliminary test for the undergraduate (BDes) and postgraduate (MDes) programmes. Candidates can check the NID DAT 2021 result on the official website - admissions.nid.edu. Candidates who have cleared the prelims are now eligible to appear for mains exams scheduled to be held in computer-based mode.

Recommended: Download NID DAT previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here.

The institute had earlier said that the students shortlisted for BDes Mains will be required to upload a theme poster on the topics in a single PDF file with a size not exceeding 10 MB.

The theme poster can be made manually in any media. The last date to upload the theme poster and portfolio is June 28.

NID DAT Result 2021: How To Check

Candidates can follow these steps to check the NID DAT Prelims result 2021:

Visit the official website -- admissions.nid.edu.

Click on the ‘NID DAT prelims result’ tab

Feed in your email address, date of birth and verification code

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

NID DAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future need

Candidates have to upload the photograph or the scanned copy of the poster within the fixed time. The poster can also be uploaded digitally on one A3 size sheet.

The shortlisted applicants for MDes Mains exam are required to submit a statement of purpose (SoP) with a maximum word limit of 500 words. The SoP must be typed and uploaded in one PDF file with size not more than 2 MB.

The topics for the theme poster and question of SoP will be intimated separately to the shortlisted candidates on their registered email id, the official statement said.

NID DAT is a two-tier entrance exam. Students clearing the entrance test can take admissions in the NID campuses in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.