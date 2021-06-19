  • Home
  • Education
  • NID DAT Prelims Result Declared; Direct Link, How Download Scorecard

NID DAT Prelims Result Declared; Direct Link, How Download Scorecard

The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the results of the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) preliminary test for the undergraduate programmes.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 19, 2021 1:41 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) Prelims Result By June Third Week, Mains In Online Mode
NID Design Aptitude Test: Students Find Paper Moderately Difficult
NID Design Aptitude Test Today
NID Design Aptitude Test Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines
NID Design Aptitude Exam On March 14; Paper Pattern, Preparation Tips
NID Design Aptitude Test On March 14, Admit Cards Released
NID DAT Prelims Result Declared; Direct Link, How Download Scorecard
NID DAT 2021 prelims result released
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the results of the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) preliminary test for the undergraduate (BDes) and postgraduate (MDes) programmes. Candidates can check the NID DAT 2021 result on the official website - admissions.nid.edu. Candidates who have cleared the prelims are now eligible to appear for mains exams scheduled to be held in computer-based mode.

Recommended: Download NID DAT previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here.

The institute had earlier said that the students shortlisted for BDes Mains will be required to upload a theme poster on the topics in a single PDF file with a size not exceeding 10 MB.

The theme poster can be made manually in any media. The last date to upload the theme poster and portfolio is June 28.

NID DAT Result 2021: How To Check

Candidates can follow these steps to check the NID DAT Prelims result 2021:

  • Visit the official website -- admissions.nid.edu.
  • Click on the ‘NID DAT prelims result’ tab
  • Feed in your email address, date of birth and verification code
  • Click on the ‘Submit’ button
  • NID DAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the result and take a printout for future need

Candidates have to upload the photograph or the scanned copy of the poster within the fixed time. The poster can also be uploaded digitally on one A3 size sheet.

The shortlisted applicants for MDes Mains exam are required to submit a statement of purpose (SoP) with a maximum word limit of 500 words. The SoP must be typed and uploaded in one PDF file with size not more than 2 MB.

The topics for the theme poster and question of SoP will be intimated separately to the shortlisted candidates on their registered email id, the official statement said.

NID DAT is a two-tier entrance exam. Students clearing the entrance test can take admissions in the NID campuses in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

Click here for more Education News
NID DAT Prelims
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP EAMCET Exam To Be Held In August; Check Details
AP EAMCET Exam To Be Held In August; Check Details
ICSI To Hold CSEET July Session In Online Remote Proctored Mode; Guidelines Released
ICSI To Hold CSEET July Session In Online Remote Proctored Mode; Guidelines Released
Education Ministry Issues Guidelines For Parents To Help Kids Learn Amid Closure Of Schools
Education Ministry Issues Guidelines For Parents To Help Kids Learn Amid Closure Of Schools
How Soon Can Schools Be Reopened In India? Government Responds
How Soon Can Schools Be Reopened In India? Government Responds
Maharshi Dayanand University Releases Date Sheets For UG, PG Semester Exams
Maharshi Dayanand University Releases Date Sheets For UG, PG Semester Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................