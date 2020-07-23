  • Home
  • Education
  • NID DAT Mains Result 2020 Declared; Check Here For Details

NID DAT Mains Result 2020 Declared; Check Here For Details

NID DAT 2020: National Institute of Design, or NID, has announced its Design Aptitude Test result for admission to 2020-21 academic session.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 23, 2020 10:57 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NID DAT Admit Card 2020: Direct Links To Design Aptitude Test Admit Card
Ind-SAT 2020: India Conducts The First Test Under ‘Study In India' Programme Online
JEE Main, JEE Advanced: Latest Updates On Engineering Admission This Year
RBSE 10th Result Expected Soon
Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2020: More Than 8 Lakh Students Await, Results To Be Announced Soon
Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result This Week, SSLC Result Later
NID DAT Mains Result 2020 Declared; Check Here For Details
NID DAT Mains Result 2020 Declared; Check Here For Details
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Design, or NID, has declared the final result of NID DAT mains for its BDes-GDPD admission. Students can access the NID DAT 2020 result on the official website of NID using their email ids and dates of birth. The Design Aptitude Test, or DAT, is held for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Graduate Diploma Programme in Design (GDPD). NID DAT 2020 mains (online interaction) exam was held on June-end.

The exam conducting body, this year for the academic session 2020-21, has revised the weightage of NID DAT 2020 prelims and NID DAT 2020 mains. DAT prelims holding a higher weightage with 70 per cent marks while DAT mains with 30 per cent weightage.

Students clearing the NID DAT 2020 mains can take admissions in the NID campuses located in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

NID DAT 2020 Result: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official result website of NID -- nid.edu/NIDA2020/Result

Step 2: On the spaces provided, insert email ids and dates of birth

Step 3: Submit and access the NID DAT 2020 result

NID DAT 2020 And COVID-19

NID DAT prelims exams were held on December 29, 2019, however the mains got delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and had to be conducted from June 23, 2020. NID DAT 2020 mains exams were held online for the academic session 2020-21.

Click here for more Education News
NID DAT Mains National Institute of Design (NID) National Institute of Design
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AMU To Start Teaching Through Online Mode, Remaining Exams From August 5
AMU To Start Teaching Through Online Mode, Remaining Exams From August 5
IIT Madras Develops Technology To Remove Haze Impact In Surveillance Camera Images
IIT Madras Develops Technology To Remove Haze Impact In Surveillance Camera Images
Ind-SAT 2020: India Conducts The First Test Under ‘Study In India' Programme Online
Ind-SAT 2020: India Conducts The First Test Under ‘Study In India' Programme Online
Ambedkar University Admission 2020: AUD Starts Online Application For UG Courses
Ambedkar University Admission 2020: AUD Starts Online Application For UG Courses
Stay Positive To Overcome COVID-19 Crisis, Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar Tells Students
Stay Positive To Overcome COVID-19 Crisis, Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar Tells Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................