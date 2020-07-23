NID DAT Mains Result 2020 Declared; Check Here For Details

The National Institute of Design, or NID, has declared the final result of NID DAT mains for its BDes-GDPD admission. Students can access the NID DAT 2020 result on the official website of NID using their email ids and dates of birth. The Design Aptitude Test, or DAT, is held for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Graduate Diploma Programme in Design (GDPD). NID DAT 2020 mains (online interaction) exam was held on June-end.

The exam conducting body, this year for the academic session 2020-21, has revised the weightage of NID DAT 2020 prelims and NID DAT 2020 mains. DAT prelims holding a higher weightage with 70 per cent marks while DAT mains with 30 per cent weightage.

Students clearing the NID DAT 2020 mains can take admissions in the NID campuses located in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

NID DAT 2020 Result: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official result website of NID -- nid.edu/NIDA2020/Result

Step 2: On the spaces provided, insert email ids and dates of birth

Step 3: Submit and access the NID DAT 2020 result

NID DAT 2020 And COVID-19

NID DAT prelims exams were held on December 29, 2019, however the mains got delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and had to be conducted from June 23, 2020. NID DAT 2020 mains exams were held online for the academic session 2020-21.