Image credit: Shutterstock NID DAT admit card released

The National Institute of Design (NID) has released admit cards for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) main exams for Bachelor of Design (B.Des) and Post Graduate Diploma in Design

(PGDP). NID DAT exams are being held online in 2020-21 owing to the ongoing lockdown to curb COVID-19 infections. The NID DAT main exams will be held from June 22. The exact date and time of the exams will be listed in the admit card. The institute has also revised weightage for DAT prelims and Dat mains for this academic session. DAT prelims will hold a higher weightage with 70% and DAT mains will hold 30 % weightage.

Interested candidates can download NID DAT admit cards by logging into NID’s official website. Here are the steps to download the admit cards.

Step 1: Visit nid.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the NID DAT admit card link on the top

Step 3:Enter email address and date of birth

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Download the admit card.

The application process is common for all the three NIDs including NID Ahmedabad, NID Kurukshetra and NID Vijayawada.