NID DAT 2023 Registration With Regular Fee Ends Today

The National Institute of Design (NID) will close the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 registrations without late fee today, December 16, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for NID DAT 2023 through the official website—admissions.nid.edu till 4 pm. The DAT prelims exam for BDes and MDes programme is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023.

Candidates belonging to General category need to pay Rs 3,000 as an application fee, while SC/ ST/ PwD candidates need to pay Rs 1,500 as an application. Aspirants applying for BDes Programme should have passed or will appear for higher secondary (10+2) qualifying examinations in the academic year 2022–23. For MDes Programme, candidates must possess Bachelor's degree of minimum four-year duration in any specialisation, or full-time Diploma of minimum four-year duration in Design/Fine Arts/Applied Arts/ Architecture.

NID will conduct the DAT examination in two stages-- prelims and mains. The BDes DAT prelims paper is a paper-and-pencil/pen test which includes questions based on text and visuals.The question paper will be in English language only. Based on the scores obtained in the DAT prelims exam, eligible candidates will be shortlisted for the DAT Mains as per merit. The DAT mains examination will consist of tests in multiple formats such as in studio set-up.

The DAT prelims exam for MDes Programme will include 100 marks questions from the Common Design Aptitude Test and a Discipline Specific Test, which together will evaluate the Design Aptitude of the candidate. The DAT Prelims paper comprises of a mix of objective and subjective type questions.

NID DAT 2023: Steps To Fill Online Application