NID DAT 2023 Registration With Late Fee Ends Tomorrow

The National Institute of Design (NID) will close the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 registration window with late fee tomorrow, December 25, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for NID DAT 2023 exam through the official website—admissions.nid.edu. The application portal will remain open till 2 pm.

The DAT prelims exam for BDes and MDes programme will be held on January 8, 2023. Candidates will be able to edit their NID DAT applications from December 25 to December 27, 2022. The DAT prelims admit cards will be available on the official website on January 2, 2023.

NID will conduct the DAT exam in two stages-- prelims and mains. Candidates need to appear in both exams to get admission in various BDes and MDes programmes offered by the NID institutes across Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Assam states.

