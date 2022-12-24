  • Home
NID DAT 2023 Registration With Late Fee Ends Tomorrow

NID will conduct the DAT prelims exam for BDes and MDes programme on January 8, 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 24, 2022 10:57 pm IST

NID DAT 2023 Registration
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Design (NID) will close the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 registration window with late fee tomorrow, December 25, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for NID DAT 2023 exam through the official website—admissions.nid.edu. The application portal will remain open till 2 pm.

The DAT prelims exam for BDes and MDes programme will be held on January 8, 2023. Candidates will be able to edit their NID DAT applications from December 25 to December 27, 2022. The DAT prelims admit cards will be available on the official website on January 2, 2023.

NID DAT 2023 Registration Direct Link

NID will conduct the DAT exam in two stages-- prelims and mains. Candidates need to appear in both exams to get admission in various BDes and MDes programmes offered by the NID institutes across Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Assam states.

NID DAT 2023: Check Steps To Register Online

  1. Visit the official website of NID- admissions.nid.edu
  2. On the homepage, click on sign-up and register by filling out the details- nationality, category, disability, birthdate, email and mobile number.
  3. Next, fill out the application form, upload all the required documents, pay the application fee and submit the application.
  4. At last download and take the printout of the form.
NID Design Aptitude Test
