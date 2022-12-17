NID DAT 2023: Registration Last Date Extended Till December 22

NIT DAT 2023 application form last date with regular fee extended

The National Institute of Design has extended the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 registration last date till December 22, 2022. Candidates who wish to appear for NID DAT 2023 entrance exam can register online through the official website-- admissions.nid.edu. The NID DAT application form filling process includes basic registration, filling application form, uploading documents, and payment of fees.

The General category candidates will have to pay Rs 3,000 as an application fee to complete the NID registration, while SC/ ST/ PwD candidates are required to pay Rs 1,500 as an application fee. Candidates applying for BDes Programme should have passed or will appear for Class 12 exam and the candidates applying for MDes Programme must possess a Bachelor's degree of minimum four-year duration in any specialisation, or full-time Diploma of minimum four-year duration in Design/Fine Arts/Applied Arts/ Architecture.

NID DAT 2023 - Important dates

Events Dates Registrations with regular fee ends on December 22, 2022 (4 pm) Registrations by paying a late fee December 22, 2022 (4 pm) to December 25, 2022 (2 pm) NID DAT application form 2023 correction window December 25, 2022 (4 pm) to December 27, 2022 (4 pm) NID DAT 2023 admit card January 2, 2023 NID DAT 2023 prelims exam January 8, 2023

Earlier the last date to fill the NID DAT application form was December 16. The DAT 2023 prelims exam will be held on January 8. The National Institute of Design will organise the DAT examination in two stages-- prelims and mains. Candidates should have to appear and qualify both the exams in order to get admission in various BDes and MDes courses offer by the National Designing Institutes across Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Assam states.