NID DAT 2023 Registration Ends Today; Apply At Admissions.nid.edu For UG, PG Design Programmes

NID DAT 2023 exam application closes today

The National Institute of Design (NID) will close the online application window for the NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2023. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes can apply online at admissions.nid.edu. Although the NID DAT 2023 registration window is set to close today at 4 pm, candidates will however be able to apply online till December 25 (2 pm) with the payment of an extra fee.

Latest: NID DAT Exam Question/Sample Papers. Free Download

Suggested: NID DAT Latest Exam Pattern. Check Now | NID DAT Syllabus. Click here

Recommended: Check the list of top design colleges in India. Click Here

Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting Design Program Applications. Click Here

Candidates will also have the opportunity to make corrections to the NID DAT 2023 application form. The application correction portal will be made live between December 25 (4 pm) and December 27 (4 pm). NID DAT 2023 for BDes and MDes programmes will be held on January 8. NID DAT 2023 admit card will be made available for download from January 2, 2023 (4 pm).

Applicants clearing the NID DAT can take admissions in the NID campuses located in Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. NID DAT is a two-tier entrance test that consists of prelims and mains exams.

NID DAT 2023 Application Form: Steps To Submit