NID DAT 2023 Form Correction Deadline Ends Today; Check Editable Fields

National Institute of Design (NID) will close the NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2023 application form correction window today, December 27, 2022.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 27, 2022 10:40 am IST

New Delhi:

The National Institute of Design (NID) will close the NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2023 application form correction window today, December 27, 2022. Candidates registered for the exam can make necessary changes in their NID DAT 2023 application form through the official website-- admissions.nid.edu. To edit the details in DAT 2023 application form, candidates will have to log in with their email ID, date of birth and password.

Applicants can modify the details filled in the application form other than the details like programme applied in, name of the candidate, date of birth, registered mobile number and registered email ID. However, a candidate can edit details including type of examination, qualifying exam - year of appearing or passing, medium of instruction in qualifying exam, place of study - intermediate or degree, mother’s name, birth state, birth district, gender, aadhaar card details, category certificate and other details.

NID DAT 2023 Application Form Correction Window: Direct Link

Steps To Edit NID DAT 2023 Application Form

  1. Visit the official website of NID DAT -- admissions.nid.edu

  2. Login by using the email address, date of birth and password

  3. Verify and edit details in the NID DAT 2023 application form

  4. Upload the documents, if required

  5. Pay the additional NID DAT registration fee online, if required

  6. Download the confirmation page and take the print out of the same.

NID DAT 2023 prelims exam for admission to BDes and MDes programmes will be held on January 8, 2023. NID will announce the DAT 2023 mains exam date shortly. The candidates who will qualify the exam can take admissions in the NID campuses located in Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

NID Design Aptitude Test
