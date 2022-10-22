NID DAT 2023 Application Process Begins; Eligibility Criteria, Registration Details

NID DAT 2022 application form

The National Institute of Design (NID) has started the application process for Design Aptitude Test for admission to BDes and MDes programmes. Candidates can register for NID DAT 2023 examination on the official website-- admissions.nid.edu. The last date to submit online application form is December 16, 2022.

Latest: Cut-Offs and Minimum Qualifying Criteria of NID DAT for B.Des/ M.Des admission, Download Free

Don't Miss: Design Colleges in India Accepting NID DAT 2022 Score. Check Now

Recommended: Check the list of top design colleges in India. Click Here Pursue B.Des @UPES. Ranked #65 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC. 100% Placement. Apply Now Pearl Academy - No.1 Design & Fashion Institute by ASSOCHAM (2016-2022). 99% Placement, 500+ Recruiters. Apply Now

The NID DAT 2023 preliminary examination for BDes and MDes courses is scheduled to be held on January 8, 2023. Candidates should thoroughly read the NID DAT information brochure before filling up the application form. The application process with late fee will be continued till December 19, 2022.

NID DAT 2023 Important Dates

Events Dates NID DAT 2023 registration (without any late fees) October 21 to December 16, 2022 Submission of online applications with late fees December 16 to 19, 2022 Application form correction window December 20 to 22, 2022 NID DAT 2023 admit card release date December 30, 2022 NID DAT 2023 prelims exam January 8, 2023 NID DAT 2023 prelims result March 30, 2023

NID DAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

BDes Programme

Candidate should not be born before July 2003 (age relaxation available for reserved category aspirants). In addition to this, candidate who have passed or will appear for higher secondary (10+2) qualifying examinations in the academic year 2022–23 in any stream (Science, Arts, Commerce, Humanities etc.) are eligible to apply for the DAT 2023 exam.

MDes Programme

Candidate should not be born before July 1991, age relaxation is available for reserved category aspirants. Candidate must possess Bachelor degree of minimum 4-year duration in any specialization, or full-time Diploma of minimum 4-year duration in Design/Fine Arts/Applied Arts/ Architecture.

NID DAT 2023 Application Form: Steps To Register

Step 1: Visit the official website of NID at admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: Click on the ‘signup’ tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the application form with details such as — Nationality, category, disability, birthdate, email, mobile

Step 4: Now, fill in the personal and educational details, work experience (only MDes)

Step 5: Upload required documents — photograph, signature, caste or PwD certificate, passport

Step 6: Pay the application fee and print the NID DAT 2023 application form for further reference.