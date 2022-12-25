NID DAT 2023 Application Form Correction Window Opens

NID DAT 2023 application form correction starts

The National Institute of Design (NID) has opened the online application form correction window for the NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2023. Candidates who have registered for the undergraduate and postgraduate design entrance test and now want to modify the application will be able to edit and modify the online application form at admissions.nid.edu. The NID DAT 2023 application correction portal for the prelims exam will remain open till December 27 (4 pm). NID DAT 2023 for BDes and MDes programmes will be held on January 8.

The candidates can modify the details filled in the NID DAT 2023 application form during this period till December 27. In case, the candidates change their applied category during the “Window to Edit” period, the applicable additional application form fees will have to be paid by the candidate, a statement on the NID DAT information brochure said. However, no refund of excess fees will be made in the case of any category change, it added.

The NID DAT 2023 registration form correction window will however not allow the candidates change and modify programmes applied, names of the candidates, dates of birth, registered mobile number and registered email ID.

Applicants clearing the NID DAT can take admissions in the NID campuses located in Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. NID DAT is a two-tier entrance test which consists of prelims and mains exams.

Steps To Modify, Edit NID DAT Application Form