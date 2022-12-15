  • Home
NID DAT 2023: Application Deadline Ends Tomorrow; Direct Link, Steps To Register

The National Institute of Design (NID) will close the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 registrations tomorrow, December 16.

NID DAT 2023 application window will close on December 16
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Design (NID) will close the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 registrations tomorrow, December 16. Candidates who wish to register for NID DAT 2023 can do so through the official website-- admissions.nid.edu. The candidates can apply with a regular fee of Rs 3,000 (Rs 1,500 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates) till December 16, 2022.

The candidates applying for BDes Programme should have passed or will appear for higher secondary (10+2) qualifying examinations in the academic year 2022–23 in any stream (Science, Arts, Commerce and Humanities). The candidates applying for MDes Programme must possess Bachelor degree of minimum four-year duration in any specialisation, or full-time Diploma of minimum four-year duration in Design/Fine Arts/Applied Arts/ Architecture.

NID DAT 2023 Application Form: Steps To Register

  • Candidates first visit the official website of NID at admissions.nid.edu
  • On the home page, click on the ‘signup’ tab and proceed for basic registration
  • Register with filling-in basic details like — Nationality, category, disability, birthdate, email, mobile
  • MDes candidates will be required to fill in the personal and educational details, work experience
  • Upload scanned documents — photograph, signature, caste or PwD certificate, passport
  • Cross-check the NID DAT application form and submit the application fee
  • Download and print the NID DAT 2023 application form for further reference.

Direct Link: NID DAT 2023 Application Form

