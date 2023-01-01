NID DAT 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow; Know Where, How To Download

NID DAT admit card 2023 to release tomorrow

The National Institute of Design (NID) will release the NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2023 admit card tomorrow, January 2, 2023. The NID DAT admit card 2023 for prelims exam can be downloaded online through the official website - admissions.nid.edu. The NID DAT 2023 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, between 9 am to 1 pm.

Aspirants can download their NID DAT prelims admit card 2023 by entering registered email ID, date of birth and password. The NID DAT prelims examination will be conducted in cities including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kurukshetra, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Raipur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada.

The NID DAT 2023 hall ticket will consist of name of the candidate, roll number, reporting time, exam venue details, exam time and schedule and important instructions for the DAT exam day. The NID DAT admit card is an important document which is required to carry along with a valid ID proof by the candidates at the examination centre for verification purposes.

NID DAT 2023 Admit Card: How To Download