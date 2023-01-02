NID DAT 2023 Admit Card Today At Admissions.nid.edu

NID DAT 2023 prelims admit card to release today

The National Institute of Design (NID) will release the admit card for Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 for BDes, MDes programmes today, January 2, 2023. The official website-- admissions.nid.edu will host the NID DAT 2023 prelims admit card. Once released, candidates can download it by using their registered email ID, date of birth and password. The DAT prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023.

NID DAT 2023 examination will be held in two stages-- prelims and mains. The DAT prelims paper for BDes course is a paper-and-pencil/pen test which includes questions based on text and visuals. The BDes question paper will be in English language only. The MDes DAT prelims question papaer will include 100 marks questions from the Common Design Aptitude Test and a Discipline Specific Test, which together will evaluate the Design Aptitude of the candidate. The DAT 2023 prelims paper will comprise of objective and subjective type questions.

NID DAT 2023 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website - admissions.nid.edu

On the homepage, click on the NID DAT 2023 admit card link.

Enter the login credentials and submit details

The NID DAT admit card will get displayed on the screen.

Download and print the hall ticket PDF to carry it on the exam day.

NID DAT 2023: Test Cities

The NID DAT 2023 prelims will be conducted in cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.