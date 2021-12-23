  • Home
NID Design Aptitude Test 2022 Prelims Admit Card Released, How To Download

NID DAT 2022 Prelims Admit Card: NID DAT 2022 is scheduled to be held on January 2. Download admit card at admissions.nid.edu

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 23, 2021 4:08 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NID DAT 2022 will be held on January 2
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NID DAT 2022 Prelims Admit Card: The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the admit card of the Design Aptitude Test (DAT 2022). The candidates who will appear in the design aptitude test can download the prelims admit card on the official website- admissions.nid.edu.

Free Download: Know all about NID DAT E-Book. Click Here to Download Free E-Book.

The NID DAT 2022 is scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022.

NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2022: How To Download

  1. Go to the official website- admissions.nid.edu
  2. On the homepage, click on the 'Important Dates' link
  3. Now, click on the "NID DAT Prelims admit card 2022".
  4. A new window will open. Key in your application ID and password.
  5. Click on the ‘submit’ button.
  6. Admit card will appear on the screen.
  7. Download the NID DAT admit card and take its print out for future reference.

The NID DAT examination is conducted for admission to BDes and MDes programmes. For details on NID DAT exam, please visit the website- admissions.nid.edu.

