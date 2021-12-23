NID Design Aptitude Test 2022 Prelims Admit Card Released, How To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com NID DAT 2022 will be held on January 2

NID DAT 2022 Prelims Admit Card: The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the admit card of the Design Aptitude Test (DAT 2022). The candidates who will appear in the design aptitude test can download the prelims admit card on the official website- admissions.nid.edu.

The NID DAT 2022 is scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022.

NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Go to the official website- admissions.nid.edu On the homepage, click on the 'Important Dates' link Now, click on the "NID DAT Prelims admit card 2022". A new window will open. Key in your application ID and password. Click on the ‘submit’ button. Admit card will appear on the screen. Download the NID DAT admit card and take its print out for future reference.

The NID DAT examination is conducted for admission to BDes and MDes programmes. For details on NID DAT exam, please visit the website- admissions.nid.edu.